Both Britain and the EU have agreed it is essential to avoid a hard land border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland. Photo: AP
Great Brexit brawl: EU makes an offer, but will Britain bite?
- Top official Maros Sefcovic suggests cuts to Northern Ireland border checks and rate tape, but London is insisting on a more drastic concession
- Negotiations are taking place as the bloc’s member nations bristle over British demands and concerns that the UK cannot be trusted to honour its agreements
Topic | Brexit
