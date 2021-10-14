Paramedics bring an elderly patient to the emergency-room-turned-Covid-19-unit at a hospital in Bucharest, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Romanian doctors issue ‘cry of despair’ amid coronavirus surge
- The country’s health care system has ‘reached the limit’, and low vaccination rates reveal a ‘failure of trust’, medical workers say in an open letter
- On Tuesday, Romania reported daily pandemic records of nearly 17,000 new confirmed cases and 442 deaths
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
