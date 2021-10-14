Prince Charles (left) says he has had his Aston Martin for 51 years. Photo: DPA Prince Charles (left) says he has had his Aston Martin for 51 years. Photo: DPA
Prince Charles (left) says he has had his Aston Martin for 51 years. Photo: DPA
Royalty
World /  Europe

Prince Charles mocked after saying his car runs on wine and cheese

  • The British heir to the throne’s beloved Aston Martin DB6 has been converted to use an ethanol fuel brand that experts call impractical and unsustainable
  • Some called it Prince Charles’ ‘let them eat cake’ moment, coming at a time when British drivers face long queues at the pumps caused by a fuel shortage

Topic |   Royalty
dpa
dpa

Updated: 7:53am, 14 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Prince Charles (left) says he has had his Aston Martin for 51 years. Photo: DPA Prince Charles (left) says he has had his Aston Martin for 51 years. Photo: DPA
Prince Charles (left) says he has had his Aston Martin for 51 years. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE