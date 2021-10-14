Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are expected at the world’s biggest climate gathering, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, starting October 31. File photo: AFP Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are expected at the world’s biggest climate gathering, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, starting October 31. File photo: AFP
Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are expected at the world’s biggest climate gathering, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, starting October 31. File photo: AFP
World /  Europe

politico | The global elites are headed to Scotland for COP26

  • Dozens of world leaders expected to attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month
  • Organisers say they have been swamped with inquiries from the powerful, the famous and famous-adjacent

Topic |   Climate change
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 11:54am, 14 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are expected at the world’s biggest climate gathering, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, starting October 31. File photo: AFP Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are expected at the world’s biggest climate gathering, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, starting October 31. File photo: AFP
Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are expected at the world’s biggest climate gathering, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, starting October 31. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE