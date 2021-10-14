Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are expected at the world’s biggest climate gathering, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, starting October 31. File photo: AFP
politico | The global elites are headed to Scotland for COP26
- Dozens of world leaders expected to attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month
- Organisers say they have been swamped with inquiries from the powerful, the famous and famous-adjacent
Topic | Climate change
Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are expected at the world’s biggest climate gathering, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, starting October 31. File photo: AFP