Dogs stand on a wall overlooking Northern Ireland on the left and the Republic of Ireland on the right. Photo: Reuters
Why are UK and EU still fighting over Brexit after all this time?

  • More than five years have passed since the referendum vote of 2016, yet arguments show no sign of ending
  • Latest conflict focuses on Northern Ireland, only part of UK to share a land border with an EU member – Ireland

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:09pm, 14 Oct, 2021

Dogs stand on a wall overlooking Northern Ireland on the left and the Republic of Ireland on the right. Photo: Reuters
