Police work near a crime scene on Thursday after a man killed several people, in Kongsberg, Norway. Photo: NTB via AP Police work near a crime scene on Thursday after a man killed several people, in Kongsberg, Norway. Photo: NTB via AP
Norway bow-and-arrow killings seen as ‘act of terror’

  • Police identified the attacker as Espen Andersen Braathen, 37, a Danish citizen known to the Norwegian intelligence service
  • Four women and one man between the ages of 50 and 70 were killed, and three other people were wounded at a supermarket at other locations in Kongsberg town

Associated Press
Updated: 2:13am, 15 Oct, 2021

