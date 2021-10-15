Police work near a crime scene on Thursday after a man killed several people, in Kongsberg, Norway. Photo: NTB via AP
Norway bow-and-arrow killings seen as ‘act of terror’
- Police identified the attacker as Espen Andersen Braathen, 37, a Danish citizen known to the Norwegian intelligence service
- Four women and one man between the ages of 50 and 70 were killed, and three other people were wounded at a supermarket at other locations in Kongsberg town
