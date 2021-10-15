A protester wears a pig mask to demonstrate against the lack of skilled workers in the pork industry outside the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on October 4. Photo: EPA-EFE A protester wears a pig mask to demonstrate against the lack of skilled workers in the pork industry outside the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on October 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
Brexit
First petrol, now pork: UK calls for 800 foreign butchers to avoid pig cull

  • Britain to offer six-month emergency visas, after a combination of Brexit and Covid-19 sparked an exodus of workers from abattoirs and meat processors
  • There are some 120,000 pigs across the country waiting to be slaughtered, putting farmers’ likelihoods at risk and causing animal welfare issues

Reuters
Updated: 2:48am, 15 Oct, 2021

