A protester wears a pig mask to demonstrate against the lack of skilled workers in the pork industry outside the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on October 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
First petrol, now pork: UK calls for 800 foreign butchers to avoid pig cull
- Britain to offer six-month emergency visas, after a combination of Brexit and Covid-19 sparked an exodus of workers from abattoirs and meat processors
- There are some 120,000 pigs across the country waiting to be slaughtered, putting farmers’ likelihoods at risk and causing animal welfare issues
Topic | Brexit
