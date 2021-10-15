A gallery assistant poses by street artist Banksy’s Love is in the Bin in London in September. Photo: Reuters A gallery assistant poses by street artist Banksy’s Love is in the Bin in London in September. Photo: Reuters
Auctions
Shredded Banksy artwork ‘Love is in the Bin’ sells for record US$25.4 million

  • The sum is close to 20 times what the piece originally fetched three years ago, right before it sensationally ‘self-destructed’ upon sale
  • The work features a half-shredded canvas in an ornate frame bearing the UK artist’s famous image of a girl reaching for a red heart-shaped balloon

Associated Press
Updated: 5:14am, 15 Oct, 2021

