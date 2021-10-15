A Covid-19 testing site in Wolverhampton, UK, close to where the Immensa Health clinic is based. More than 40,000 people may have been wrongly told they do not have the coronavirus because of problems at Immensa, a private laboratory. Photo: AP
43,000 in UK may have received false negative Covid-19 test results
- Private laboratory told to stop processing swabs in what government says is “isolated incident”
- All those affected will be contacted, advised to get another test
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Covid-19 testing site in Wolverhampton, UK, close to where the Immensa Health clinic is based. More than 40,000 people may have been wrongly told they do not have the coronavirus because of problems at Immensa, a private laboratory. Photo: AP