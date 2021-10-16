People gather during a protest against Italy’s green pass at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP People gather during a protest against Italy’s green pass at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP
People gather during a protest against Italy’s green pass at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Thousands protest in Italy as tough coronavirus ‘green pass’ rules take effect

  • All workers must now show proof of vaccination, recent recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test, or face being declared absent without pay
  • More than 85 per cent of Italians over the age of 12 qualify for the pass, but up to 3 million workers are estimated to be unvaccinated

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:01am, 16 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People gather during a protest against Italy’s green pass at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP People gather during a protest against Italy’s green pass at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP
People gather during a protest against Italy’s green pass at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE