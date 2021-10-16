People gather during a protest against Italy’s green pass at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP
Thousands protest in Italy as tough coronavirus ‘green pass’ rules take effect
- All workers must now show proof of vaccination, recent recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test, or face being declared absent without pay
- More than 85 per cent of Italians over the age of 12 qualify for the pass, but up to 3 million workers are estimated to be unvaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People gather during a protest against Italy’s green pass at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP