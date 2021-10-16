Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tehran court upholds new one-year sentence for Iranian-British woman
- Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first taken into custody in 2016, accused of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government
- She has been in prison in the country, or detained at her parents’ home there, ever since
Topic | Iran
