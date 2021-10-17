People light candles during a vigil for British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death on Friday. Photo: Reuters People light candles during a vigil for British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Britain orders security review after MP stabbed to death in ‘terror’ attack

  • The fatal stabbing of British politician David Amess was a terrorist incident with possible links to Islamist extremism, police said on Saturday
  • Amess was talking to voters in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea east of London when he was stabbed to death on Friday. A suspect has been arrested

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:45am, 17 Oct, 2021

