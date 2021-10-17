Britain’s former Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Photo: AFP
British former minister Matt Hancock says UN job offer rescinded on ‘technicality’
- The former health secretary had been due to take up an unpaid post in the UN Economic Commission for Africa to help countries recover from coronavirus
- Hancock, who continues to serve as an MP, said a UN rule had come to light and sitting members of parliament cannot also be UN special representatives
Topic | Britain
