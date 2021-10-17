Police stand guard outside a house believed to be an address belonging the suspect. Photo: Reuters
Father of suspect who killed British lawmaker says he’s ‘traumatised’
- MP David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with his constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, a town about 62km east of London
- The Metropolitan Police has described the attack as terrorism and said early investigations suggested ‘a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism’
Topic | Britain
