Police stand guard outside a house believed to be an address belonging the suspect. Photo: Reuters Police stand guard outside a house believed to be an address belonging the suspect. Photo: Reuters
Father of suspect who killed British lawmaker says he’s ‘traumatised’

  • MP David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with his constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, a town about 62km east of London
  • The Metropolitan Police has described the attack as terrorism and said early investigations suggested ‘a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism’

Associated Press
Updated: 7:16pm, 17 Oct, 2021

