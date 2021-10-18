Debris from a crashed Robinson R44 helicopter lies in a forest near the border with Hesse and Bavaria in Germany. Three people where killed in the accident. Photo: DPA
Helicopter crash kills three people in German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg
- Investigators said the four-seater Robinson R44 helicopter crashed early on Sunday afternoon in a forest near the town of Buchen
- It was initially unclear how many people had been aboard. ‘We assume there was one pilot and two passengers,’ police said
Topic | Germany
