Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday. Photo: DPA
Winners of Prince William’s first Earthshot Prize announced at London awards ceremony
- The five winners will receive £1 million each and include transformative technologists, innovators, an entire country and a pioneering city
- Prince William said: ‘Our five inspirational winners show that everyone has a role to play in the global effort to repair our planet’
