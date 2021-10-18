Lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Second lava flow from Spain’s La Palma volcano draws closer to the sea
- The flow is 200 metres away from the coast and could lead to the formation of a new headland, according to Involcan, the region’s volcanological institute
- The volcano began to erupt on September 19 for the first time in 50 years. Since then, lava has destroyed more than 1,800 buildings
Topic | Spain
