Police officers remove floral tributes that have been laid in Parliament Square, in London. Photo: Reuters Police officers remove floral tributes that have been laid in Parliament Square, in London. Photo: Reuters
politico | UK MPs could be given police protection for public meetings in wake of David Amess killing

  • Urgent review into security of MPs away from parliament
  • UK lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday

Updated: 11:35am, 18 Oct, 2021

