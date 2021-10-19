Czech President Milos Zeman attends his inauguration ceremony at Prague Castle in March 2018, after being re-elected. Photo: Reuters Czech President Milos Zeman attends his inauguration ceremony at Prague Castle in March 2018, after being re-elected. Photo: Reuters
Ailing Czech president Milos Zeman can’t perform duties, prognosis ‘very uncertain’

  • A letter from the hospital where the 77-year-old leader is being treated says his return to work in the next few weeks is ‘very unlikely’
  • Although the office is largely ceremonial, the Czech president has a key role in establishing a new government

Associated Press
Updated: 1:55am, 19 Oct, 2021

