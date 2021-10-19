Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivers a speech during a debate on ‘The rule of law crisis in Poland and the primacy of EU law' during a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on October 19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Poland’s PM accuses EU of ‘blackmail’ as dispute over laws continues
- Poland’s rejection of parts of EU law has highlighted tensions that have been festering for years
- Mateusz Morawiecki publicly clashed with Ursula von der Leyen, saying the EU is trying to force Poland into line
Topic | European Union
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivers a speech during a debate on ‘The rule of law crisis in Poland and the primacy of EU law' during a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on October 19. Photo: EPA-EFE