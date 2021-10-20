British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at new technologies during the Global Investment Summit 2021 at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: UK keeping ‘close eye’ on Delta subvariant amid rising cases
- PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman said the government would take action if necessary, but there was no evidence that the AY.4.2 variant spreads more easily
- Infection rates in Britain remain stubbornly high, despite high rates of vaccination, with over 43,000 new cases of Covid-19 recorded on Tuesday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
