Britain’s Queen Elizabeth leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London on October 12. Photo: AP Britain’s Queen Elizabeth leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London on October 12. Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ title

  • The 95-year-old monarch turned down the award from a British magazine, saying she does not meet the ‘relevant criteria’
  • Previous recipients including former UK prime minister John Major, actress Olivia de Havilland and artist David Hockney, as well as the late Prince Philip

Associated Press
Updated: 5:26am, 20 Oct, 2021

