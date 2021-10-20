Britain’s Queen Elizabeth leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London on October 12. Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ title
- The 95-year-old monarch turned down the award from a British magazine, saying she does not meet the ‘relevant criteria’
- Previous recipients including former UK prime minister John Major, actress Olivia de Havilland and artist David Hockney, as well as the late Prince Philip
Topic | Offbeat
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London on October 12. Photo: AP