For weeks now, drones have dropped packages of food for the dogs. Photo: Reuters For weeks now, drones have dropped packages of food for the dogs. Photo: Reuters
For weeks now, drones have dropped packages of food for the dogs. Photo: Reuters
Volcanoes
World /  Europe

Drones will try to rescue three dogs trapped by La Palma volcano

  • Drone operator hopes to catch the dogs with a remote-controlled net and fly them out over a stream of lava
  • The volcano began erupting a month ago on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands

Topic |   Volcanoes
Agencies

Updated: 11:09am, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
For weeks now, drones have dropped packages of food for the dogs. Photo: Reuters For weeks now, drones have dropped packages of food for the dogs. Photo: Reuters
For weeks now, drones have dropped packages of food for the dogs. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE