Drones will try to rescue three dogs trapped by La Palma volcano

A drone operation received approval to launch a rescue attempt for three dogs stranded near a volcano that has been erupting since September on the Spanish island of La Palma. The dogs are stuck in an abandoned yard blanketed in volcanic ash within the town of Todoque, one of the regions most devastated by the eruption. The volcano on one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa has so far destroyed more than 1,800 buildings, mostly homes, though prompt evacuations have helped avoid casualties on the island of some 85,000 people. Helicopters are banned from flying to the area because of hot gas that can damage their rotors. The animal association Leales.org (Leales is Spanish for loyal) first asked for help to rescue the dogs, according to Spanish drone company Aerocamaras. For weeks now, Aerocamaras has been sending drones to drop packages of food for the dogs. The rescue mission has become a national effort, with other companies in private industry pitching in to help. Along with local authorities, Aerocamaras has collaborated with airline Iberia and the marine fuel provider Peninsula to send logistics materials and technicians to the island. Lava from La Palma volcano burns cement plant, prompting lockdown The drone company plans to send a 50kg cargo drone adapted for the animals as well as a support drone to facilitate the rescue after receiving a special permit from Spanish authorities to fly the drone above the volcanic eruption. The drone operator hopes to catch them with a remote-controlled net and fly them out over a stream of lava. “It’s the first time an animal is being rescued with a drone and the first time it has to be captured,” Jaime Pereira, Aerocamaras CEO said. “If that’s the last option that the dogs have? Then we’re going after them.” La Palma volcano lava reaches sea, raising toxic gas fears The operator will have just four minutes to lure a dog to the net, and another four minutes to fly it out. “What we don’t want is to run out of battery when flying over the lava,” Pereira said. Test flights are still being carried out. Ultimately, the mission depends on how the dogs will respond to the machine, Pereira said. “They’ve been eating very little for weeks. They might come, or become scared of the drone. We really depend on their reaction.” In addition to saving the dogs, Aerocamaras hopes to demonstrate the value of drones in emergency situations and rescues. Tribune News Service and Reuters