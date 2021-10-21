Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) greet guests during a reception to mark the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) greet guests during a reception to mark the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) greet guests during a reception to mark the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

UK’s Queen Elizabeth cancels trip after doctors tell her to rest

  • Buckingham Palace says the 95-year-old British monarch is in ‘good spirits’, but did not say why she had been advised to take a break
  • The queen had spent the previous night hosting a drinks reception at Windsor Castle for billionaire business leaders such as Bill Gates

Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:32am, 21 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) greet guests during a reception to mark the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) greet guests during a reception to mark the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) greet guests during a reception to mark the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE