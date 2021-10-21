Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) greet guests during a reception to mark the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
UK’s Queen Elizabeth cancels trip after doctors tell her to rest
- Buckingham Palace says the 95-year-old British monarch is in ‘good spirits’, but did not say why she had been advised to take a break
- The queen had spent the previous night hosting a drinks reception at Windsor Castle for billionaire business leaders such as Bill Gates
Topic | Britain
