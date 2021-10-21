Yat-Sen Chang was principal dancer at the English National Ballet from 1993 to 2011. Photo: UK Metropolitan Police handout Yat-Sen Chang was principal dancer at the English National Ballet from 1993 to 2011. Photo: UK Metropolitan Police handout
Yat-Sen Chang was principal dancer at the English National Ballet from 1993 to 2011. Photo: UK Metropolitan Police handout
Ex-English National Ballet star Yat-Sen Chang jailed for sexually assaulting teen students

  • The dancer, who was working at a London school and also giving private lessons, abused four students aged 16 to 19 while giving them massages
  • Prosecutor Joel Smith said Chang had ‘trusted that his fame and his position would protect him from complaint’ by his victims

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:57am, 21 Oct, 2021

