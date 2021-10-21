The deal opens the way for more sales of New Zealand’s butter, cheese and beef, among other products. Photo: AFP
UK and New Zealand approve trade deal as Britain seeks post-Brexit links
- The agreement was cemented in a call between leaders Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern after 16 months of talks
- UK officials celebrated cheaper goods for British consumers, while New Zealand is expecting a US$720 million boost to its economy
