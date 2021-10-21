Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations, Matt Jukes updates the media on the investigation into the murder of Conservative Party lawmaker David Amess, after Ali Harbi Ali was charged with murder. Photo: AFP
Man charged with murder of British MP David Amess appears in London court
- Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was arrested at the scene of the killing in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday. He also faces a separate charge of preparing acts of terrorism
- The Conservative MP’s murder has increased calls for better security for elected representatives
Topic | Britain
