Queen Elizabeth spent night in hospital, says Buckingham Palace

She had been due to attend an ecumenical service in the border town of Armagh on Thursday to mark the 100th centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

But the palace said on Wednesday morning she had “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days”. The decision was not related to the coronavirus and she was said to have been resting at her Windsor Castle residence, west of London.

The queen has had a busy schedule since returning from her remote Balmoral estate in northeast Scotland at the start of October.

On Tuesday, she had appeared cheerful as she hosted a reception at Windsor for international business leaders attending a government investment summit. She had also held two audiences with overseas ambassadors via video link.

The queen is expected to join other senior royals, including her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, 72, for a series of events linked to the upcoming UN climate summit in Glasgow next month.

Last week, she was seen for the time at a major public event using a walking stick, but royal officials said it was not linked to any specific health condition.

News that she had an overnight stay in hospital will inevitably raise fears for her health, given her advanced age, and questions about whether she should slow down.

Advertisement