Swedish rap artist Einar, pictured here in 2019, was shot and killed in the Hammarby Sjostad district in Stockholm, police said. Photo: EPA-EFE
Swedish rapper Einar, 19, shot dead in Stockholm, a year after being abducted
- The rapper was the most streamed artist on Spotify in Sweden in 2019 and won several music awards, including Swedish Grammys
- Local media said he was living with a ‘price on his head’ after a public feud with a fellow rapper, an abduction, and a series of recent threats against him
Topic | Sweden
Swedish rap artist Einar, pictured here in 2019, was shot and killed in the Hammarby Sjostad district in Stockholm, police said. Photo: EPA-EFE