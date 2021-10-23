Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media as he visits a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Little Venice Sports Centre in London on October 22. Photo: AFP
British PM Boris Johnson says Plan B coronavirus curbs ‘not on the cards’ despite surge in cases
- Authorities said there is no need for mask mandates, work-from-home orders and vaccine passports if enough people have Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots
- Covid-19 infections in Britain are up 17.9 per cent over the last seven days, while a Delta subvariant called AY.4.2 is being investigated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
