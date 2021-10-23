Two female students at the University of Nottingham have told British media this week they believed they were injected with unknown substances while on nights out. Photo: Shutterstock
‘UK nightclub needle attacks’ lead to three arrests
- A number of young women and men have come forward, saying they believe they were injected with drug-filled hypodermic needles at clubs and bars
- Police in Nottinghamshire say they made two arrests as part of an ongoing investigation into ‘spiking’ incidents in the city
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
