Medical staff tend to a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit of Pirogov hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo: Reuters Medical staff tend to a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit of Pirogov hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo: Reuters
Medical staff tend to a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit of Pirogov hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Crisis-hit Bulgaria may send coronavirus patients abroad as fourth wave overwhelms health system

  • ‘Talks are under way with the EU to transfer patients to other countries if it comes to that,’ said Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov
  • Bulgaria has suffered one of the world’s highest coronavirus death rates with the total standing at almost 23,000 people

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:37am, 24 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical staff tend to a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit of Pirogov hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo: Reuters Medical staff tend to a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit of Pirogov hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo: Reuters
Medical staff tend to a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit of Pirogov hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE