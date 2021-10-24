A woman holds a banner reading ‘Auschwitz did not come out of nowhere’ as she takes part in protest initiated by Polish mothers in Michalowo, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Polish mothers protest against migrant pushbacks at Belarus border
- Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have tried to cross the border into Poland since August
- The influx is unprecedented and the EU suspects Belarus is masterminding the push as retaliation against EU sanctions
Topic | Poland
