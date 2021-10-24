Matteo Salvini, centre, in front of the Pagliarelli prison after a hearing on the Open Arms trial in Palermo, Sicily, southern Italy on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy’s Matteo Salvini goes on trial in Sicily for role in blocking migrant ship in 2019
- Italy’s former interior minister is accused of deprivation of liberty and abuse of authority for preventing a rescue ship from entering Italy in 2019
- It was reported that US actor Richard Gere, who had brought supplies to the ship together with other helpers, will be called to testify during the trial
Topic | Italy
