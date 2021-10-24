Christian Feicht from Germany poses during the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021. Photo: Reuters
Experts in Germany comb through 100 contestants to find ‘Beard Olympics’ champion
- Jurors will assess the mass of the beards presented, in terms of both density and length
- Categories range from Dali to Muscateer, as well as ‘natural’, for entrants who do not use styling products
Topic | Germany
Christian Feicht from Germany poses during the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021. Photo: Reuters