Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of imprisoned British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. Photo: AP
Husband of Iranian-British woman detained in Iran begins hunger strike in London
- Richard Ratcliffe started his fast on Sunday outside the Foreign Office after a court decided Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has to spend another year in prison
- Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first taken into custody in 2016, accused of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government
Topic | Britain
