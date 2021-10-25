Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of imprisoned British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. Photo: AP Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of imprisoned British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. Photo: AP
Husband of Iranian-British woman detained in Iran begins hunger strike in London

  • Richard Ratcliffe started his fast on Sunday outside the Foreign Office after a court decided Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has to spend another year in prison
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first taken into custody in 2016, accused of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:31am, 25 Oct, 2021

