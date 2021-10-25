British musician Ed Sheeran performs during the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on October 17. Photo: AFP
British musician Ed Sheeran has coronavirus, will do interviews and performances from home
- Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is scheduled for release
- Sheeran had just been announced as the musical guest on NBC’s Saturday Night Live on November 6
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
