Bubbles of methane rise to the surface of the water at Stordalen mire in northern Sweden, as Keith Larson, head of the Abisko Scientific Research Station, demonstrates the effects of the melting permafrost beneath the marshy land on August 24, 2021, near the village of Abisko, in Norrbotten County, Sweden. – In the Arctic in Sweden's far north, global warming is happening three times faster than in the rest of the world. Storflaket and the nearby Stordalen sites are key centres of research in Europe into the effects of climate change on permafrost. The methane is released as the permafrost melts. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)