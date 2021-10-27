Instead of appearing in person, Queen Elizabeth will deliver an address to COP26 delegates via a recorded message. Photo: EPA-EFE
Queen Elizabeth pulls out of COP26 climate summit on doctors’ advice
- The British monarch, who recently returned from an overnight hospital stay, ‘regretfully decided’ not to travel to Glasgow after being told to rest
- The queen returned to official duties on Tuesday, holding two virtual audiences to welcome new ambassadors to the UK
Topic | Royalty
Instead of appearing in person, Queen Elizabeth will deliver an address to COP26 delegates via a recorded message. Photo: EPA-EFE