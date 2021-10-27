Instead of appearing in person, Queen Elizabeth will deliver an address to COP26 delegates via a recorded message. Photo: EPA-EFE Instead of appearing in person, Queen Elizabeth will deliver an address to COP26 delegates via a recorded message. Photo: EPA-EFE
Instead of appearing in person, Queen Elizabeth will deliver an address to COP26 delegates via a recorded message. Photo: EPA-EFE
Royalty
World /  Europe

Queen Elizabeth pulls out of COP26 climate summit on doctors’ advice

  • The British monarch, who recently returned from an overnight hospital stay, ‘regretfully decided’ not to travel to Glasgow after being told to rest
  • The queen returned to official duties on Tuesday, holding two virtual audiences to welcome new ambassadors to the UK

Topic |   Royalty
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:20am, 27 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Instead of appearing in person, Queen Elizabeth will deliver an address to COP26 delegates via a recorded message. Photo: EPA-EFE Instead of appearing in person, Queen Elizabeth will deliver an address to COP26 delegates via a recorded message. Photo: EPA-EFE
Instead of appearing in person, Queen Elizabeth will deliver an address to COP26 delegates via a recorded message. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE