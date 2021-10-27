A Russian emergency worker disinfects an area inside Savyolovsky railway station in Moscow. Photo: AP
Covid-19 deaths hit record high in Russia, Ukraine and Bulgaria as vaccination efforts lag
- More than a third of deaths recorded in Europe are in Russia, which reported 1,106 deaths Tuesday
- Only 16 per cent of Ukraine’s population is fully vaccinated, and 25 per cent in Bulgaria
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Russian emergency worker disinfects an area inside Savyolovsky railway station in Moscow. Photo: AP