EU court fines Poland over US$1 million a day in bitter legal feud

“This is not the model in which the European Union – a union of sovereign states – should operate.”

Poland’s Constitutional Court earlier this month ruled that parts of EU law were incompatible with the Polish constitution in a decision denounced by Brussels.

The dispute soured a summit of EU leaders in Brussels last week at which Morawiecki said Poland was “ready for dialogue” but would not “act under the pressure of blackmail”. He later accused the EU of putting a “gun to our head” by threatening sanctions if Warsaw did not comply.

Several EU leaders at the summit had insisted Brussels should not release €36 billion (US$42 billion) in pandemic recovery money that Poland badly wants while the issue is unresolved.

The bloc’s executive said it was also mulling other options including pushing to suspend some of Warsaw’s voting rights or triggering a new mechanism to withhold funds.

Warsaw and Brussels have been at loggerheads for years over the judicial reforms pushed through by the Law and Justice (PiS) government. Brussels believes the reforms hamper democratic freedom but Poland says they are needed to root out corruption among judges.