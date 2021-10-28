Prime Minister Antonio Costa (centre) reacts to the applause from Socialist Party members after his speech closing the debate before the voting on his government's proposed state budget in Lisbon on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Portugal snap election looms as parliament rejects budget
- Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa lost the support of some smaller left-wing parties, who voted with the opposition
- President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has warned he will dissolve parliament if the spending plans are blocked
Topic | European Union
