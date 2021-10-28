Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Photo: AP Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Photo: AP
Serbia praises ‘steel friendship’ with China amid growing economic, political ties

  • Both have intensified relations in recent years, with Chinese firms taking over Serbia’s main copper and steel mills, and building roads, plants and railways
  • China, which considers Serbia a major entry point to Europe for its Belt and Road Initiative, has also been exporting drones and other military equipment to Serbia

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:47pm, 28 Oct, 2021

