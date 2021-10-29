Pope Francis (right) meets US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Vatican on Friday. Photo: Vatican Media/Reuters
Joe Biden holds lengthy meeting with Pope Francis as abortion debate rages in US
- The US president’s private meeting with the pope at the Vatican lasted about 90 minutes, an unusually long time for an audience with the pontiff
- Critics say Biden, who is personally opposed to abortion, should be banned from receiving communion
Topic | Joe Biden
Pope Francis (right) meets US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Vatican on Friday. Photo: Vatican Media/Reuters