Pope Francis (right) meets US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Vatican on Friday. Photo: Vatican Media/Reuters Pope Francis (right) meets US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Vatican on Friday. Photo: Vatican Media/Reuters
World /  Europe

Joe Biden holds lengthy meeting with Pope Francis as abortion debate rages in US

  • The US president’s private meeting with the pope at the Vatican lasted about 90 minutes, an unusually long time for an audience with the pontiff
  • Critics say Biden, who is personally opposed to abortion, should be banned from receiving communion

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:14pm, 29 Oct, 2021

