Royalty
World /  Europe

Queen Elizabeth to rest ‘for at least’ two more weeks

  • The British monarch, 95, recently spent the night in hospital for tests and cancelled her appearance at the COP26 climate summit
  • A UK media report says the queen has stopped walking her beloved corgis, and she is also said to have stopped riding horses for the time being

Topic |   Royalty
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:24am, 30 Oct, 2021

Britain's Queen Elizabeth takes part in an event at Windsor Castle on October 6. Photo: AFP
