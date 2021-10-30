Britain's Queen Elizabeth takes part in an event at Windsor Castle on October 6. Photo: AFP
Queen Elizabeth to rest ‘for at least’ two more weeks
- The British monarch, 95, recently spent the night in hospital for tests and cancelled her appearance at the COP26 climate summit
- A UK media report says the queen has stopped walking her beloved corgis, and she is also said to have stopped riding horses for the time being
