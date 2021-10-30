Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, speaks during a conference in Tokyo in September 2013. Photo: AP Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, speaks during a conference in Tokyo in September 2013. Photo: AP
Prince Andrew seeks dismissal of Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse lawsuit

  • The UK royal is accused of forcing a then underage Giuffre to have sex at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago
  • Giuffre, meanwhile, has been sued by fellow Epstein accuser Rina Oh for defamation

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Updated: 6:35am, 30 Oct, 2021

