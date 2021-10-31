A woman takes part in a protest on Saturday to ask delegates to make bottom trawling/dredging a thing of the past, ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland Photo: PA / DPA A woman takes part in a protest on Saturday to ask delegates to make bottom trawling/dredging a thing of the past, ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland Photo: PA / DPA
A woman takes part in a protest on Saturday to ask delegates to make bottom trawling/dredging a thing of the past, ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland Photo: PA / DPA
G20
World /  Europe

Hundreds of protesters rally ahead of COP26 climate summit in Glasgow

  • More than 100 world leaders are set to attend the summit in the Scottish city, which is considered pivotal in the fight against climate change
  • Activists had come from far and wide, including several other European countries, to voice their frustrations at the UN conference starting on Sunday

Topic |   G20
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:08am, 31 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman takes part in a protest on Saturday to ask delegates to make bottom trawling/dredging a thing of the past, ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland Photo: PA / DPA A woman takes part in a protest on Saturday to ask delegates to make bottom trawling/dredging a thing of the past, ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland Photo: PA / DPA
A woman takes part in a protest on Saturday to ask delegates to make bottom trawling/dredging a thing of the past, ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland Photo: PA / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE