A woman takes part in a protest on Saturday to ask delegates to make bottom trawling/dredging a thing of the past, ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland Photo: PA / DPA
Hundreds of protesters rally ahead of COP26 climate summit in Glasgow
- More than 100 world leaders are set to attend the summit in the Scottish city, which is considered pivotal in the fight against climate change
- Activists had come from far and wide, including several other European countries, to voice their frustrations at the UN conference starting on Sunday
Topic | G20
A woman takes part in a protest on Saturday to ask delegates to make bottom trawling/dredging a thing of the past, ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland Photo: PA / DPA