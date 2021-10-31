World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Rome, Italy on Saturday. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry / Handout via Reuters World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Rome, Italy on Saturday. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry / Handout via Reuters
World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Rome, Italy on Saturday. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry / Handout via Reuters
Coronavirus: WHO chief calls on G20 nations to end vaccination crisis

  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on politicians to put a stop to the vaccination crisis by addressing the shortage of doses in poorer countries
  • So far, 7 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far, Tedros said, but only 0.4 per cent of them in low-income countries

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 3:27am, 31 Oct, 2021

