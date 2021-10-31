White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Photo: Reuters
US and EU strike trade deal to remove tariffs on steel and aluminium
- Negotiators reached an agreement on Saturday, said US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome
- The deal contains agreed rules to prevent steel from China from being re-exported tariff-free to the US via the EU, officials said
