Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP
France taps India and Indonesia for ‘true’ partnerships after Aukus debacle
- Emmanuel Macron and Indonesia’sJoko Widodo ‘decided to work on a true strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific’, said France’s Élysée Palace
- France and India found ‘a great convergence … on the guiding principles of our actions in the Indo-Pacific: trust, independence and unity’, France said
Topic | Aukus alliance
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP