Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

France taps India and Indonesia for ‘true’ partnerships after Aukus debacle

  • Emmanuel Macron and Indonesia’sJoko Widodo ‘decided to work on a true strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific’, said France’s Élysée Palace
  • France and India found ‘a great convergence … on the guiding principles of our actions in the Indo-Pacific: trust, independence and unity’, France said

Topic |   Aukus alliance
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:20am, 31 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE